Missouri State Parks Announces 2020 Grant Round for Historic Preservation Fund Grants

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2020 grant round for the Historic Preservation Fund grants.

Certified local governments, county governmental entities, municipalities and nonprofit organizations with a historic preservation mission are eligible to apply for the Historic Preservation Fund grants. However, only applications from certified local governments will be considered for the mandated 10% pass-through funds. The Historic Preservation Fund grants fund projects that relate directly to the identification, evaluation, or protection of historic properties.

“Missouri has a rich heritage, and we are excited to offer these grants, which will provide opportunities for the preservation of important cultural and historic resources within the state of Missouri,” said Ben Ellis, Director of Missouri State Parks.

For more information about the grant programs, or to download the grant applications, visit https://dnr.mo.gov/shpo/heritagegrants.htm. The deadline to apply is Aug. 16, 2019.

For more information on Historic Preservation Fund grants, contact the Grants Management Section of Missouri State Parks at 573-751-7958 or 573-751-0848.