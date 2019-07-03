Missouri Senior Farmer’s Market  Nutrition Program Qualification Event

A benefit program for low-income seniors

It was a few years in the making but Congress recently passed new legislation that allows qualifying seniors to utilize vouchers to purchase produce and vegetables at local farmers markets.

Missouri Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (MoSFMNP) provides benefit vouchers to low-income seniors, 60 years of age or older. Eligible seniors receive 10 vouchers ($5 each), totaling $50 annually for the purchase of fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.

For Ava seniors, an application / qualifications process, and participant eligibility and voucher distribution event will be held at the Ava Senior Center, 109 N. Spring Street, on Monday, July 15, from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

To apply, individuals are required to provide the following documentation for the application process:

• Proof of ID to verify over the age of 60 –– this may be completed by providing a birth certificate or driver’s license;

• Proof of Residency to verify residency within the local service area –– items accepted are utility bill; pay check; government-issued check; bank statement; property tax receipt; housing rental contract;

• Proof of Income to verify that the maximum gross household income of not more than 185% of the annual federal poverty level –– items accepted include pay stub; income statement; W-2; tax return; SNAP eligibility letter (card not accepted); or other statement of earnings.

For more information, contact call 417-862-0762 or inquire at the Senior Center, 417-683-5712.