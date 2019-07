Mary L. Bell, 80, formerly of Ava passed from this life June 23, 2019 at Spring Valley Health Care Center, Springfield, Missouri. She was born December 4, 1938 in Coal Valley, Illinois.

A celebration of her life will be held July 27, 2019 in the Holy Trinity Church, 2818 E. Bennett Street, Springfield, Missouri.

Cremation and all arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.