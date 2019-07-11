Marline Lemm, 76 years, 11 months, 29 days old, of Ava, Missouri (formerly of Wright, MN)passed away on July 5, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks in Ava, Missouri.

Marline was born July 6, 1942 in Cloquet, Minnesota to Frank and Myrtle Mallon.

On April 21, 1962, Marline married her love, William Lemm and they were blessed with five children.

She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and fishing. She loved her family above all.

She lived a full life. She fought a strong fight. She was known as mom and grandma to many people and always had a smile for everyone.

Marline was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William, a daughter, Maureen Lemm and a granddaughter.

Marline is survived by four children, Melody Luker, West Virginia, Marlieanna Lemm, Cloquet, MN, Wayne Lemm, Isleton, California, and Wyatt Lemm, Cloquet, MN, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was loved by and will be missed by many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.