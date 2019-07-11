Long-Term Gasconade County Route T Bridge Closed Wednesday

GASCONADE COUNTY – Work started this week on the 61-year-old Gasconade County Route T bridge over the Bourbeuse River, which is being replaced due to deterioration.

Work began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 and is expected to be completed in December. The bridge, located south of Owensville, is closed to traffic while work takes place. Message boards are up in the area to inform drivers of the bridge closure. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes around the construction.

The existing Route T bridge was built in 1958 and is 20 feet wide. The new bridge will have a deck width of 24 feet, increasing traffic safety.

All work is weather permitting.

For more info and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/gasconade-county-route-t-bourbeuse-river-bridge-replacement.

