Local Faith Meets Foster Group Holds Hygiene Drive Event

photo submitted

Members of the Faith Meets Foster group are shown above with items recently donated for the hygiene drive event.

Additional events planned for foster parents and families.

The Faith Meets Foster organization appreciates the many contributions recently received during the group’s hygiene and encouragement drive held in July.

During the event, the group collected an impressive number of items, along with 35 cards that will go to foster families. In addition, fire extinguishers were also donated by faithfirepro.com.

The fire extinguishers will be given to foster/kinship parents that need them for the licensing process.

The group is hosting another event, a date night, on Saturday, July 27, at the Brushyknob Church from 5:00-10:00 p.m. During the special evening, foster parents will have the opportunity to connect with other couples. The kids will be entertained and supervised apart from the adults.

Those interested in attending are asked to register their child or children by calling Jenifer Atchison, (417) 250-0427, or on Facebook, search for Faith Meets Foster.

The next Faith Meets Foster group meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Rock Chapel Church, in Ava, Mo. The meeting starts at 6:30.