Local Co-op Communicator Earns National Credential

ARLINGTON, Virginia – White River Valley Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce that Cassie Cunningham, Communications Supervisor, has earned recognition as a professional communicator in a national certification program offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

Cunningham has met the requirements to become a Certified Cooperative Communicator (CCC), which signifies standards of professionalism in communications and competency in the electric cooperative industry. Since 1985, over 450 electric cooperative communicators have attained CCC status.

In order to become certified, Cunningham submitted a portfolio of her work, which was reviewed by an independent communications board who has also earned CCC credentials. In addition to passing the portfolio review, Cunningham passed a rigorous four-hour examination. Most candidates take about two years to complete this comprehensive, self-study program.

The CCC Program was created to strengthen and enrich the professional skills and abilities of electric co-op communicators, to help them successfully fill their crucial roles for the betterment and prosperity of electric cooperatives. This is done through the establishment of professional development goals, identification of a body of knowledge and skills necessary to the practice of electric co-op communication, and recognition of those individuals who have demonstrated a professional level of excellence.