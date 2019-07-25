Kevin Eugene Breeding, age 42 years, 5 months, and 14 days, was born January 27, 1977 and passed away July 10, 2019 in Mt. Vernon, Mo with his family by his side.

Kevin was born in Kansas City, MO to Kenneth and Helen Breeding. He was a 1996 graduate of Ava High School. On November 21, 1998 Kevin and Amanda Freeman were united in marriage. To this union four children were born: Kevin Tyler, Gracelynn, Kody and Karter.

Kevin was a Christian and was baptized. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Kevin was employed at Hutchens Industries alongside his brothers in construction maintenance. He loved to hunt, fish, was especially fond of motorcycle rides, and an occasional trip to the casino.

Kevin had a smile that was contagious and had a huge heart. For years, many liked to refer to him as Big Kev. Kevin expressed much appreciation for the care he received from his hospice nurse Tracy Davis.

Kevin will be deeply missed by his children; four brothers Kenny Jr, Keith and wife Melanie, Kris and wife Jennifer, Kelly and wife Hope; two sisters Heather, Holly and husband Billy Williams. He will also be missed by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Evan Breeding.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ava General Baptist Church, Ava, Mo. 2:00 P.M. Visitation was held from 1:00 until service time. Cremation followed. The family would appreciate love offerings to help defray expenses, in lieu of flowers.

All services under the care of Ava Family Funeral Home, Ava, MO.