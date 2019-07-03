John Perry, 72 years, 3 months, 20 days old, of Ava, MO, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, MO with his family by his side.

John was born March 9, 1947 in Aurora, MO to Charles Arthur and Betty (Hutley) Perry.

John was a avid livestock farmer. On May 28, 1993, John and Pamela Jennings were united in marriage in Douglas County, MO.

John was a Christian and a member of the Ava Assembly of God Church.

He found great joy in shearing sheep, going to the sale barn, working in the hay and on the farm and visiting always with his friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and all the grandkids.

John was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arthur Perry, one sister, Mary Perry, his in laws, Archie & Barbara Jennings.

He is survived by his wife, Pam, his mother, Betty (Hutley) Schreiner, his children, Brenda & Geno Michalak of Springfield, MO, Merry Anne & Kevin Tate of Aurora, MO, John Christopher & Maryann Perry of Milton, FL, Jessica Johnson of Galena, MO, James & Tabatha Perry of Clever, MO, Jerry Perry of Ava, MO, Lisa & Bill Hesterlee of Ava, MO, Robin Collett and Sherrie & Dave Cahoon all of Ava, 26 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, one sister, Pamela Langford, one brother and wife, Trevor & Debbie Perry, and special friends, Larry and Debbie Chance and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for John will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ava Assembly of God Church with burial following in the Arno Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the church. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd and Eulogy by Kira Collett. Memorials may be made to to the family as a love offering. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.