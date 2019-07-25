Jerry Turnbull

Funeral services for Jerry Ray Turnbull, 70, Twin Bridges, Missouri, were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.

Mr. Turnbull went to be with his Savior on July 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 11, 1949 at Hebron, Missouri to Abra and Lola Turnbull, the fourth of eight children. In order, his siblings are James “Pete”, Bobby, John Rogers “Todd”, Jerry, Bill, Clarence, Mary Ann and Richard.

His first five years of school were at Little Zion, a one-room schoolhouse. He finished his education at Willow Springs High School, a part of the class of 1968.

Some impactful events in Jerry’s early life were the burning of his family’s home at age 5, the loss of his Dad at age 15 and the loss of his mother at age 23. Jerry’s first car was a 1961 Impala. On one date with Tangula Clinton, she set her chocolate milk shake on the dash. When Jerry took off, the milk shake went all over the passenger side door. The stain never came out, but he decided to keep her any way.

On September 1, 1967 Jerry and Tangula were united in marriage at West Plains, Missouri. Brother Ira Johnson was the officiating minister. They had an uncommonly strong union and bond. They were truly one in adventure, life and love. Jerry and Tangula wasted no time in growing their family. Their first born was a daughter, Angela, followed by a son, Ross, then another son, Rex, a miscarriage was lost, then a daughter, Sheri, was born. Jerry also took in his two youngest siblings, Mary Ann and Richard after their mother’s death.

In 1977 he finished building a home for his family, having sawn the lumber from the place in which it was built using his own sawmill.

Jerry never met a stranger and had the ability to talk to anyone. He had uncommon wisdom and insight. He was always full of fun, jokes and laughter. Jerry was a logger and farmer always wanting to start early and get home. He enjoyed his work, family and friends. Always with a laugh, often called “Ole Easy” or Ornery. In his logging, he became well known all over southern Missouri for his hard work and honesty. He was very strong in his Lord as in everything else.

Jerry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Minnie Belle Turnbull, maternal grandparents Walter and Dora Turnbull, parents Abra and Lola Turnbull, son Ross Turnbull, son-in-law Darin Brownfield, brothers John Rogers “Todd” Turnbull and Bill Turnbull and father-in-law Cecil “Pete” Clinton.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Tangula Turnbull, his children Angela Brownfield Pringle, Rex (Shelley) Turnbull, and Sherri (Scott) Trail, grandchildren Brittany Bergman, Ian Bergman, Andrea Trail (Nick Wellington), Kaitlyn Trail (Elijah Decker) and Justin Trail, brothers James “Pete” (Shirley) Turnbull, Bobby Turnbull, Clarence (Rhonda) Turnbull and Richard (Mary) Turnbull and sister Mary Ann Turnbull, sisters-in-law Lois Turnbull and Marcia Turnbull, and mother-in-law Annabell Clinton.

