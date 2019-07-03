Ivan L. Havens, the oldest son of Will and Clara Havens, was born in Willow Springs, Missouri, December 14, 1934, and died on June 24, 2019, at his home in St. Louis with his family by his side.

Ivan attended Burnham Elementary School, and graduated from Willow Springs High School. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Afterward, he settled in St. Louis where he pursued a career with the U. S. Postal Service.

Ivan spoke often of happy childhood experiences of growing up in Howell County. He celebrated his love for God and for his family, and lived a life of honesty and integrity in daily living. He was a hard worker, an avid reader, and a genius at crossword puzzles. He was known to be generous and kind hearted, and is remembered for his quiet, caring personality. He enjoyed fishing and working in his garden, especially his tomato plants.

Ivan was preceded in death by his wife Helen, and his parents Will and Clara Havens.

He is survived by his daughter Bridget and husband Ray, and grandsons Ivan and Dewayne; sisters Ruth and Darold Evans of Thornfield, Ann Dowell of Springfield, and brother Bill and Brenda Havens of Springfield.