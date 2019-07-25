HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from our home to your home. We are grateful for all the help we get from our community.

We recently trained another activity director from a different county, and I’m just going to say we are blessed here at Heart of the Ozarks, with such a giving community. People have bought raffle tickets for our guns raffle, bought t-shirts from us, and supported our food sales. I truly believe that anyone who helped us out will be blessed. Volunteers are truly the heart of our home, and we appreciate each and every one of our volunteers.

We are blessed.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home. They are Robert Caverly, Ruby Speaker and Charles James.

Congratulations on Daryl Armour and Harold Blair on getting to go home last week.

God bless you, from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.