HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. It has been a busy month for us, and we have enjoyed every minute of it.

Putting on our 34th Annual 4th of July Celebration for the community is always time consuming, but when you hear everyone screaming with excitement it really makes it worth the effort.

Our fireworks were awesome, mind-blowing and just plain good. Kirk and his team do a wonderful job with their display. We had many great vendor booths, and, of course, the Farm Bureau and the fishing pond is always a big hit for the kids and adults alike. The Kiwanis always have a line at the funnel cake booth and Marty Frye and her group love making candy for everyone. We had the bouncer for the kids, a car show with Ray Nute winning the Best of Show, a motorcycle show with Mike Burris winning Best of Show.

We would not do this without the support of all the surrounding area businesses who donate to our fourth. We live in a great community.

Around our home we have been busy getting back into our regular schedule of playing games, having Bible Studies, listening to our great musicians who come in to play and going outside to enjoy all the beautiful flowers out we have out front and back.

The Connies (Burris and Dougherty) surprised everyone with ice cream bar treats one day. Everyone enjoyed their treats.

Several residents had a lemonade party while another group of residents made homemade wine. We have the most wonderful volunteers and we are totally blessed with their volunteering.

We would like to welcome to our home the following new residents Anita Smith, Cheryl Emrick, Barbara Cupp, JR Mendal, Nada Weyrach, Carroll Pickle, Harold Blair, Stella Upshaw, Jimmy Nelson, Ed Kent, Norma Stillings and Beluah Duncan.

Congratulations on Janet Dean, John Yocum, Eula Mae Dye, David Wallace, Glenna Fanning, Irene Weber, Daryl Armour on getting to go home.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Gerry DeGase, John Perry, Marilee Lemm, Jack Bragg and Ila Sue Jones.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.