Highway 14 Open Again

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

As the Herald was going to press on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 2nd, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesperson indicated that Highway 14 west of Ava was “open to traffic.”

“They were waiting for the subcontractor to pick up the traffic control signs,” said Elquin Auala, SE MoDOT District Manager. “With those out of the way the road is open for traffic.”

The road was closed on Monday, May 13th after heavy rains eroded a portion of the road on Dogwood Hill.

The repairs required more equipment than MoDOT had available, so the work was done by a subcontractor.