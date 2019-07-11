Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Friday, May 24th, James and I went to Old Boston Cemetery and decorated his sister, Shirley’s and her son, Bryan Goodwin’s, graves and went to Sparta to the store and to his folks and grandpparents’ graves at Hall Cemetery at Ongo. We doubled back and came back DD Hwy.

The road to the cemetery was good in part of Christian and Douglas County. We had heard the Hall School Hill and Swan Bridge was bad at Ongo. They may have graded it due to a funeral in the commuity. Boulders Fork road I guess may have gotten graded at the other end. But between Nelson’s and us and on down is a mess. And I mean a big mess.

After the rains settled down, we have a good road now. Friday evening late Rex and Shirley Halcomb, James and I decorated our family graves at Highlonesome. We visited Kit and Julie Grimes. They came to decorate their loved ones’ graves.

Saturday evening, we decorated at Mound. Dad’s mom and two sisters are there. A half-brother and step Dad, and nephew and wife, and a nephew by marriage. And other relatives.

At Old Boston Cemetery we visited Jean Pritchell. She showed us pictures of her husband’s big fish. Marvin and some guys are now gone to Canada.

Rex and Shirley Halcomb decorated at the cemetery where her parents and brothers are buried. Shirley makes very pretty flower arrangements. Her brother, John Phillips drops by and visits them and James and I.

Shirley has not been feeling good during winter up til now. Remember her in your prayers.

Get well wishes to all the sick and those taking cancer treatments.

They say bees are in danger due to pesticides. One pest our neighbor has is bears. Any size come through and tears up the bee boxes. It looks like kindling when they get done. He showed us pictures of them. They may show up in the blackberry patch.

My last items stated Cindy was the mother of the baby that passed away. Cindy is the grandmother, not the mother. Most everyone who knows them, knows. I may have made the mistake but as much as I proofread mine, it’s hard to believe. No one is above a mistake. But most grandmothers seem like mothers to their grandkids.

Sunday, June 23rd, James ended up at the E.R. Thanks for your prayers. Rough few days before he went and this week is getting better. I appreciate our niece and nephew, Connie and John Siler for taking us.

While getting medicine at Ozark, Connie and I visited a little while with my nephew and niece, Bob and Gerty Harvill. We sure were glad James got to come back home.

James and I visited Connie Siler recently. Rex and Shirley Halcomb visited and David Halcomb. And several have called checking on James.

John and Connie Siler enjoyed granddaughters, Adalynn and Amaris spending Friday night and Saturday with them. Connie and girls visited Connie’s parents, Junior and Betty Halcomb Saturday. Saturday evening their son, David, visited. Adalynn and Amaris enjoyed Bible schol at Mound during the last week of June.

Rex Halcomb visited Jerry and Neva Maggard.

June 30th, Sunday, Keirsten and boys and Doug Nelson visited Jerry Nelson, and daughter Juanita Powell.

Half of the year has passed. Time really flew by.

News announcer Steve Grant said June 25th six months til Christmas. We may wish for Christmas in July if temperatures keep going up.

I heard something that makes a lot of sense: Things change, people change, and people change things.

To me, people stick their nose in a lot of things that don’t pertain to them. The way a church was founded, morals, people going against what our country was founded on. If they would let God be their lead and guide, things would not be in such a mess. As stated before, people change things, and most usually it is not for the better.

I enjoy reading Ruby Satterfield’s column. She sounds like a lady with a lot of wisdom. As a kid, I enjoyed visiting my sister, Sybil’s in-laws, Jesse and Frances (Nelson) Harvill. Most all our elderly have gone on, and we are begining to fill their shoes age-wise. Keep up the good work Ruby. I know you touched many hearts with your column.

We saw Paul Goodwin Jr. at Ozark and he looked good and healthy for all he has been through.

Lisa Ellison and grandsons, Wyatt and Coden visited James and me June 30th. They attended church at Mt. Olive and in the afternoon they and several family members had a picnic lunch at the Maggard Cemetery. It is good family to care and do upkeep for cemeteries that don’t get too much attention. Ebb Shortt’s grandson, Farron, mows it before Memorial Day.

Connie Siler took care of great grandson Landon Curtis one day last week. She sure enjoyed it.

July 4th, James helped David Halcomb with a chore at his parents, Junior and Betty.

Hope you all had a safe 4th. Remember what it is about.