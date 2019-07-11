Health Department Offers Free Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Program

One in three American adults has prediabetes and most don’t know it.

Prediabetes means your blood glucose (sugar) level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. This raises your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

You may have prediabetes if you:

Are 45 years old or older

Are overweight

Have a family history of type 2 diabetes

Are physically active fewer than 3 times a week

Ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby weighing over 9 pounds

The year-long prevention program helps by encouraging good nutrition and physical activity.

Please call the Douglas County Health Department at 417-683-4174 to register.

Classes begin in August.