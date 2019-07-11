Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Saturday, July 13 come join us to enjoy the singing by The Inheritance Quartet starting at 6:00 p.m.

July 7th, opening pledges by Bro Russ and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson on Jerusalem. Bro. John presented the lesson.

Announcements given by Bro. Russ. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Pam. Offering and prayer collected by Bro. Russ and Bro Norman. Praising the Lord through song with Specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita and Sister Sharon.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The title of the sermon was “What Time Is It?” The main reading was from Acts 1:4-8 when the disciples had to wait before they could leave for Jerusalem. First question, “How difficult is it to wait?” So many times we are in such a hurry that we do not make time to wait. Our time schedule has room to pray and read the Word, but no time to wait upon the Lord to hear from him. Second question, “Are we witnessing for the Lord?” We are to wait upon the Lord and hear from him so we can have the strength, boldness and God’s message to be an effective witness. So we need to consider where our time is being spent for the Lord. Are we waiting? Are we a witness for the Lord or could we do better in both areas?

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle praying for our nation, our prayer list and for each other. Specials for the Lord were sang by Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Bro. John. The evening message “Mercy and Grace are they the same? The Bible is full of stories on Mercy and Grace. The story of Jonah and God showing his mercy (Jonah chapters 1 & 2). He is a God of mercy and He desires to see that same trait in us. Paul (1 Timothy 1:12-14) “And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has enabled me, because He counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry, although I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor, and an insolent man; but I obtained Mercy because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. And the Grace of our Lord was exceedingly abundant, with faith and love which are in Christ Jesus. God is a God of mercy and His grace is sufficient for us even in our ignorance and unbelief.

Time is now to accept Christ as your personal savoir and receive His love, mercy and grace that only He can give freely.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church. We have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

We have Vacation Bible School starting 31 July through 3 August in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m for Kindergarten to Eighth grade. We hope to see you then. Mark your calendars,\