Happy Home – Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro. Mac and Sister Sharon. Our Sunday School lesson was on the struggles Nehemiah went through to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. Bro. John presented the lesson. Nehemiah 4:7-23; 6:1-3. 15-19 lesson objectives are: To SEE that whatever God calls us to can be done through His help and our determination. To RESOLVE to stay at the task God has called us to do for Him. And to BE discerning about those who would hinder God’s work. Nehemiah faced all these objectives, but he knew God called him to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. Nehemiah was determined to stay at the task at hand, he recognized his opposition and their intent to discourage him from completing God’s work.

Announcements given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Sara. Offering and prayer collected by Bro. Mac and Bro Norman.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. We will be going through the fruits of the spirit going through each one discussing scripture to be able to apply each one to our daily lives. The morning message “The Fruit of the Spirit – JOY” Galatians 5:22-23. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Joy is mentioned at least 158 times in the Bible. God desires that we serve Him “with joy and gladness of heart,” is your heart full of joy today. James wrote, “Consider it pure joy, my brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials (James 1:2). Whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance, perseverance in remaining faithful to God.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle praying for our nation, our prayer list, for those in our congregation that are sick and for each other. Specials for The Lord were sang by Sister Juanita, Bro. John, Bro Mac & Sister Sara.

The evening message “The Fruit of the Spirit —PEACE.” Who has peace today? No worries , no fears, just perfect peace. John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

Isaiah 9:6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God (Matthew 5:9). Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

Time is now to accept Christ as your personal savoir and receive His Joy and Perfect Peace that only he can give freely. God sent us his Son the Prince of Peace.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church. We have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

We have Vacation Bible School starting 31 July through 3 August in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m for Kindergarten to Eighth grade. We hope to see you then. Mark your calendars.