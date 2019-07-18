Happy Home – Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro. Russ and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson focused on the struggles Nehemiah went through to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. Bro. John presented the lesson.

Announcements given by Bro. Russ. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Pam. Offering and prayer collected by Bro. Russ and Bro Norman. Praising the Lord through song with Specials from Sister Peggy.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The Title of the sermon was “The Purifying Hope.” The main reading was from 1 John 2:28 & 1 John 3:3. What is our hope in? If we have hope of the returning of Jesus Christ then we need to stand boldly and not be ashamed of who we are in Christ. This hope we have in Christ Jesus will purify us.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle praying for our nation, our prayer list, for those in our congregation that are sick and for each other. Specials for The Lord were sang by Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Bro. John, Sister Sharon, and Sister Diana.

The evening message “Faith: What It Is and What It Does.” Hebrews 11:1 tells us that Faith is the grounds of things which are hoped for, and the evidence of things which are not seen. Romans 5:1 states being justified by faith, we have peace toward God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Then Ephesians states by grace are we saved through faith.

Faith is hope and through faith we can obtain salvation which is a gift of God. Faith made Abel worship God, made Enoch walk with God, and made Noah work for God. Faith requires action on our part without seeing the end results. Having hope and faith in Christ Jesus makes our lives better even we cannot see the future and God’s precious plan for our lives.

Time is now to accept Christ as your personal savoir and receive His love, mercy and grace that only he can give freely.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church, we have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

We have Vacation Bible School starting 31 July through 3 August in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m for Kindergarten to Eighth grade. We hope to see you then. Mark your calendars.