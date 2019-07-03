Happy Home – Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro.Mac and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson references Ezra 5:1-6:15 rebuilding the house of The Lord in Jerusalem. Bro. John presented the lesson.

Announcements given by Bro.Mac. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Sara. Offering and prayer collected by Bro.Mac and Bro Norman. Praising the Lord through song with Specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita and Bro Mac and Sister Sara.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The Title of the sermon was “What Makes us Free.” The main reading was from John 8:31-32 and vs.36 and II Corinthians 3:17. Freedom flows from the written word to the Living Word. As Christians we have the freedom to serve the Lord allowing our fruit of love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control to shine for the Lord in such a dark world. Never take your freedom to serve the Lord for granted, someday it may be taken away from you.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle and each prayed. Our freedom continued as the following sang specials for The Lord, Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Sister Sharon, Sister Sara, Bro. Mac and Sister Diana.

The evening message “Where Fell It”, II Kings 6:1-7. Message: Are you sinking as the Axe or are you coming up to the Cross? Where has our joy gone, our hunger for the Word and our love for the Lord? Are we sinking or rising to praise the Lord and the freedom He has given us?

Let us continue to grow our faith through God’s Holy Word and prayer. May we remember why we are free and may our trees be fruitful and our sins few and forgiven each day, and may we be blessed by God’s love.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church. We have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.