Greetings From…Watkins Glen, New York

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The RV is gone. The travel blog is in new hands. The kids are off doing their own things.

Our time on the road is all but a memory.

With photos.

Lots of photos.

Traveling made taking photos easy. New place? Click. New activity? Click. New experience? Click. Good background for a family photo? Click.

Click. Click. Click.

I clicked at least 15,000 times.

I’ve never claimed to be a professional photographer. Oh, I can talk shutter speeds, aperture settings and ISO values. I’ve taken the classes. I’ve proven to myself that I could shoot using manual settings if I wanted to.

I just don’t want to.

I enjoy seeing and framing a shot. I don’t enjoy futzing with camera buttons, so I usually leave the camera set on automatic.

Quality through quantity is my approach. Click enough and odds are you’ll get some good shots.

Or maybe an impossible shot.

We were visiting Watkins Glen, New York. We’d driven by the famous racetrack. Then spent a morning hiking in the breathtaking state park, with its 19 waterfalls in two miles.

At lunchtime we parked on the shores of Seneca Lake. We lunched on the tailgate of our truck.

With the seagulls.

Aggressive, annoying, hungry seagulls.

They’d steal the sandwich off your plate if you turned your back.

I bet the kids that they could feed the gulls by hand. The kids didn’t dare. But thought I should try.

On a whim, I thought I’d try to grab a photo at the same time.

I held up a Ritz cracker in one hand. And my iPhone in the other.

There was no way it should have worked.

I had to watch the gulls. I didn’t want to get bitten, pecked or…worse. I couldn’t look at my phone to frame the shot.

And it was over in a couple seconds.

A seagull swooped in. I clicked the shutter button with my right hand as the gull snatched the cracker from my left hand.

It flew off.

I gave the kids my best ‘neener’ look.

And then couldn’t believe what I saw on my phone.

Two seagulls backlit by the burst of a noonday sun. The holes in the cracker are visible. The seagull is looking right into the camera – face intent on getting that cracker before his buddy does.

It’s an impossible, unplanned photo. No way should it have turned out.

Life is like that, sometimes. We think the only way to achieve the perfect moment – or the perfect photo – is by having the perfect plan.

“Failure to plan is planning to fail.” Right?

But somewhere in all that planning we can find ourselves trying to take God’s place.

For me, this photo was a reminder of God’s power. He can step into an unplanned moment and pull off something amazing.

And I imagine He’s got a pretty good “neener “ look as well.

The city and state park of Watkins Glen are located at the southern end of Seneca Lake, the middle and largest of New Yorks “Finger Lakes.” The area offers a number of festivals, races, and outdoor experiences. Learn more at watkinsglenchamber.com.