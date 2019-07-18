Greetings From…Cooperstown, New York

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Confession: I don’t really like baseball.

It’s not just baseball.

I’m not interested in sports, generally. I didn’t grow up in a sports-focused family. We were “gearhead geek readers” with CBs, ham radios, trail bikes, snowmobiles, dune buggies, and well-worn library cards.

When MsBoyink and I had children, we mostly followed the same path. Homeschooling kept us even further away from team sports.

But my son broke ranks. He became a baseball fan. I blame my father-in-law.

And Harrison wasn’t a casual fan. He was a walking statistical baseball archive, striking up passionate conversations with anyone who commented on his Detroit Tigers hat. Or shirt. Or coat.

He created his own baseball fantasy league, filling multiple notebooks with grids of statistics that he somehow generated by rolling dice.

We nicknamed him “Data.”

When we asked the kids where they wanted to go on our travels, Harrison’s immediate response was “Cooperstown, NY.”

He wanted to do two things there. Visit the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And play baseball.

It didn’t have to be in an actual game. A simple round of catch would be enough.

But he wanted to stand on an actual Cooperstown baseball field.

We left Michigan in September and headed east. Stopped at Niagara Falls. And the Erie Canal.

Then on to Cooperstown. MsBoyink and Harrison went in to experience the museum.

Miranda and I headed to a farm with hundreds of different jams, jellies, salsas, and spreads to sample.

We met back up and looked to check Harrison’s second to-do off.

Simple, right? Find an empty baseball field and have a game of catch.

Except, not so much.

“Baseball is Cooperstown”, says the city website. If baseball wasn’t actually invented there, it’s where the heart of the game beats strongest. The dream destination for many baseball fans.

Over 30 baseball fields in or close to town.

And all of them gated or locked.

Driving around, I kept looking in the rear-view mirror at Harrison. Sitting in the back seat, ball glove on one hand, watching out the window. Excitement waning.

We came across the local high-school ball field. Not gated. Not fenced in.

But posted: ‘No Trespassing.’

I read the sign.

And looked at my son.

And looked at MsBoyink.

There are moments, as a father. Moments where you have to ask yourself tough questions.

What’s the risk? What’s my responsibility as a parent? What’s the greater good?

I put on Harrison’s spare glove. Grabbed the ball. Shrugged at him.

“Go deep.”

Cooperstown, NY is located roughly halfway between Syracuse and Albany, NY. Learn more at thisiscooperstown.com.