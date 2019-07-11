Greetings From: Brownsville, MN

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Maybe the term came from the 2007 movie with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman. Maybe it’s older than that.

A “bucket list.”

That list of stuff to do before you die.

I’ve never had a formal bucket list. But once on the road we wanted to try new things.

On my list was:

Go to a rodeo

Go to a roller-derby match

Drive a race car

Learn to surf

Swim with manatees

And?

Live on a houseboat.

After our first year on the road, we sold our house. We paid off the mortgage and had some extra money.

Not enough to buy a houseboat.

But enough to rent one.

I found rentals on Lake Powell, AZ. Then on Lake Cumberland, KY. And then, the Mississippi River.

Live on a boat, on the Mississippi River? Like Huck Finn? Tom Sawyer? Mark Twain?

Game over.

There’s a lot to remember from our time on the river. Piloting a 55-foot long box-kite boat on a windy day. Negotiating with oncoming river tows. Locking. The pelicans, herons, bald eagles, and fish. Seeing a classic Mississippi Riverboat chugging up-river.

But mainly?

We remember wing-dams.

Wikipedia says: “A wing dam is a man-made barrier that extends partway into a river. “

The Mississippi River has thousands of wing-dams. They keep the water deep enough for commercial boats.

And houseboats, as it turns out.

While I had visions of being able to explore every nook and cranny of the river, our boat’s draft required us to stay in the shipping channel.

Until we stopped. Then we could beach the boat and secure it with multiple anchors.

But we had to find space between wing-dams.

Hidden wing-dams, that is. Wing-dams lurk under the surface of the river.

We had a book that estimated their locations, but to be sure we didn’t hit one we had to go back.

Back to Mark Twain.

A name, yes. But a pseudonym. Chosen from Samuel Clemens’ time as a Mississippi riverboat pilot.

A riverboat needed two fathoms of water to float. A crew member would drop a weighted, marked rope into the river to check the depth. They would call out “mark twain!” when the waters were deep enough.

We used a marked pole rather than a rope, but the idea was the same.

I faced the boat towards shore. My son knelt on the bow, pole in hand. I nudged the throttle. He stabbed the pole into the water. If he called out “wing-dam!” I’d quick-reverse the boat. If he called out “clear!” I’d goose the throttle and beach us.

We were always relieved when finally beached and anchored.

Wing-dam.

We’ve never rented a houseboat again. But that phrase – wing-dam! – has stayed with us.

When we are in a situation where hidden obstacles threaten delays or damage we’ll think “wing-dams!”

And start testing the waters with prayer, seeing if God wants us to wait, back up, or charge ahead.

Houseboating is more popular on the scenic upper Mississippi River. There are multiple rental outlets in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Prices vary by boat configuration, size and length of rental.