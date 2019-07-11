Governor Parson Signs Criminal Justice Reform, Public Safety Bills

JEFFERSON CITY – On July 9, Governor Mike Parson signed 11 pieces of legislation into law, including two major criminal justice reform bills.

“As a former sheriff and law enforcement officer, I understand the challenges facing those working within the criminal justice system, and we have to do a better job,” Governor Parson said. “These bills bring bipartisan reform to Missouri’s criminal justice system while also promoting public safety and supporting our local prosecutors.”

HB 192 modifies provisions relating to the payment fines by offenders. The bill also modifies how commitment count minimum prison terms are calculated for specific nonviolent offenses.

Governor Parson also signed several bills relating to veterans and public safety including HB 547, which requires each judicial circuit to establish a veterans’ treatment court. This bill also authorizes prosecuting attorneys to divert criminal cases to a prosecution diversion program. By passing HB 547, Missouri will see more criminal justice reform and more support for Missouri’s prosecuting attorneys.

SB 1 removes certain offenses from the list of crimes where expungement is not currently available, including property damage in the first degree, stealing, possession of a forging instrumentality, and fraudulent use of a credit device or debit device.

Other bills signed include:

HB 243 – Release from Lease for Victims

Allows victims of certain crimes to be released from certain lease agreements if documentation is provided to the landlord.

SB 291 – Omnibus Public Safety (911)

Modifies provisions relating to emergency communication services.

HB 898 – “Back the Blue” License Plate

Establishes a special license plate supporting the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

SB 306 – Dependents of Military Members

Modifies several provisions relating to education for members of military families.

SB 333 – Fire Protection Districts

Authorizes certain fire protection districts and municipalities to propose a sales tax for fire protection.

SB 12 – Service of Court Order Changes

Modifies provisions relating to charges for the service of court orders.

SB 83 – Omnibus Court Proceedings

Modifies provisions relating to the relocation of a child covered by a custody or visitation order.

SB 90 – Omnibus Employment Security

Modifies various provisions relating to employment security.

For more information on a bill, visit the Missouri House or Missouri Senate website. Governor Parson plans to sign more bills today at 3 p.m.