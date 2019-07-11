Geraldine “Gerry” Degase

Gerry Degase, 91 years, 3 months, 9 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on July 2, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ava, MO with her family by her side.

Gerry was born March 23, 1928 in Douglas County, MO to Robert “Bob” and Vergie (Walker) Spurlock.

On October 8, 1949 Gerry and Orville Lee Degase were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, AR and were blessed with two children, Sheila and Michael.

Gerry and Orville “Add” lived in the Wasola and Squires community where they had a farm.

Gerry was a Christian. She enjoyed quilting, working in the garden and tending her flowers. She loved being a grand and great grandmother. Gerry adored being with her little ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orville “Add” in 1988, a great grandson, Kenny Lee Stout, two brothers, Robert & Howard Spurlock, four sisters, Elizabeth Guthery, Bobbie Gillespie, Lou Rymer, and Elsie Coy.

Gerry is survived by her children, Sheila & Otis McFarlin and Michael Degase, grandchildren, Tracy & Tammy McFarlin and Marianne Stout, three great grandchildren, Chandler, Kym, & Caleb, six great great granddaughters, Kaidon, Kynley, Zoey, Evie, Elena, and Alice, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Gerry were Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service Saturday at 9:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Stan Collins and Pastor John Williams. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love offering.