Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening our morning service, we studied in Sunday School class how wonderful it is that God is faithful even when our patience and faithfulness fall short.

Happy anniversary wishes went out to Darrel and Cathy Cornett and Happy Birthday to MacKenzie Horseman.

Our special song was by a group including Bill Comer, Wendell Deo, Brenda Hampel, Joie and Rod Welker.

Many prayer requests were brought forth. Some were: Frances (Comer) Humbyrd is in hospital with stroke symptoms; Gina Clinkingbeard ended up with a broken bone in her ankle; Beverly Tetrick; Dale Montgomery is still recovering, but was in chuch today.

Our sympathy goes out to the Charles (Chuck) Graves family. His memorial service is this Saturday, July 20th at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Burial at Thornfield.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Romans Chapter 4. Don’t let the problems of this life overtake you. Call on Jesus with believing and faith and know He will help you. We can overcome the devil’s thoughts in our minds.

Saturday, July 13th, the Dogwood Church of the Nazarene had their reunion at Gentry Church with dinner, music and singing of the old hymns. Some of those attending were Nick Inman and daughter Reagan, and grandmother Joyce; L.V. Holmes and sons, Eva Lawrence, Erma Lupton, Stella Fitzgerald, Rose Mary Swearengin, and others’ names I failed to get.

Next Sunday, July 21st is our Third Sunday Dinner after church so bring a covered dish.

July 19th is our Third Friday Night Singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterward. Everyone welcome.

Visiting church for his first time was little Beau Wayne, infant son of Kahli Miller and Dakota Huff, grandparents are Larry and Bobbie Miller.

In our evening service, our special was by Rod and Joanne Welker and a reading by Brenda Hampel.

Pastor Comer’s message was from Romans 5. Trials are sent by God for you to grow. He gives us experience, makes us stronger, and our characer gets stronger. Our hope in God will never disappoint us. God loves us.