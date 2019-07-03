Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening service with prayer, we studied in Sunday School class. If we don’t trust God during times of waiting and pursue our own plans without God’s direction, it may come back to haunt us.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Barbara Comer. Also Happy Anniversary to Pastor Bill and Barbara Comer. Our special song was by Ramona Henning.

Friday evening July 5th Gentry is having a fireworks display with hot dogs and side dishes, so gather around 7 p.m.

Many prayer requests given. Some were Dale Mntgomery, Harley and Faye Allen, John Comer, Narvil and Beverly Tetrick and others. There is power in prayer.

It was good to see Pete and Joanne Lawrence back in church, Pete has been very ill the last month.

Saturday evening July 6th Doug and Sheila Miller are having an evening of eating and fireworks at their place with friends and family at around 6 p.m.

Next Sunday our guest speaker for morning and evening service will be Sister Frances Humbyrd.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew Chapter 26. Jesus suffered and died for all of us, we can never understand the price he paid. Our sins have been washed away by his blood.

In our evening service, Pastor Comer’s message also from Matthew 26. We have old and new convenants, true convenants cannot be broken. It’s a gift to receive, we are redeemed, one of these days we will be going home.

I spent last week in Bella Vista, Arkansas visiting my brother, Warren Henderson and wife Diane.