Five Sentenced to Department of Corrections 

Law Day Proceedings from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

During Circuit Court Law Day on July 2, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Justin R. Treece, 32, Nixa, admitted to violating his probation and received a five-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine and three years for felony driving without a valid license. The methamphetamine case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriffs Department and the driving case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Stuart Yost, 31, Seymour, admitted to violating his probation and received six years for possession of methamphetamine. The original case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriffs Department.

Jacob Wolford, 20, Ava, admitted to not successfully completing the 120-day ITC program within the Department of Corrections and was sentenced to five years on each of his cases. Wolford had pled guilty to first degree tampering with a motor vehicle on two separate occasions. Both cases were investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Jeffrey Prewett, 39, Ava, admitted to violating his probation and received five years for possession of Diazepam, a prescription drug, without a valid prescription. The original case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Melton, 35, Mtn. Grove, admitted to violating his probation and was sentenced to three years for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine pursuant to the 120-day institutional treatment statute. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriffs Department.

There was a total of 69 criminal cases on the docket. Fifteen felony guilty pleas and seven probation revocations were entered. There were two failure to appear warrants issued by the Court.