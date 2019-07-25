Fall Deer, Turkey Hunting Info In MDC’s New Booklet

Missouri deer and turkey hunters can get the most current information on fall hunting from MDC’s “2019 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information” booklet.

Get current info on what’s new for 2019 fall deer and turkey hunting in Missouri.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri deer and turkey hunters can get the most current information on fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “2019 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information” booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fall-deer-and-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.

The booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, and more.

Changes for 2019 include:

New counties have been added to the CWD Management Zone. Other counties have been removed.

During Nov. 16–17, hunters who harvest a deer in the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone must take their deer on the day of harvest to a designated CWD sampling station.

An antler point restriction has been reinstated in Benton, Boone, Callaway, Carroll, Cole, Cooper, Grundy, Livingston, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, and Shelby counties.

Adults no longer need a permit to assist properly licensed youth hunters during the youth portions of firearms deer season.

Lessees are no longer eligible for no-cost resident landowner permits.

Hunters may now fill two firearms antlerless permits in Audrain, Christian, Clark, Dallas, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, and Ralls counties.

Qualifying landowners in Andrew, Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway counties may now receive only one no-cost firearms antlerless permit.

Qualifying landowners in Christian, Lawrence, Pulaski, Ripley, Shannon, and Webster counties may now receive two no-cost firearms antlerless permits.

Barton, Christian, Dent, Douglas, Jasper, Lawrence, Maries, Newton, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Ripley, Shannon, Texas, Webster, and Wright counties are now open during the antlerless portion of firearms deer season.

New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.

Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas.

Nontoxic shot is now required on several conservation areas that did not require it in the past.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play or the App Store.