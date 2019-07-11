Elmer Merle Banks was born on September 15, 1934, to Edith Mae (McDaniels) and John Hiram Banks, in the town of Gillette, Arkansas. He was the youngest of eight children.

Elmer married the love of his life, Billie Frances Naff. They have six children: Craig, Lisa, Lorie, Bonnie, Holly and Hope.

He was the type of daddy that was always there listening and looking with his sky-blue eyes. He was a man generous of heart and spirit; a man that people were drawn towards; a man with a hard exterior and a man’s man with a tender, giving heart.

Elmer was a fox hunter, and most of friends and relatives have gone on.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and John Banks, three grandchildren, Ric Redding, Cody Humphries, and Isaac Plummer, and five siblings.

Elmer is survived by his loving wife, Billie Frances Banks, six children, Craig Banks and his wife, Gwen; Lisa (Banks) Humphries and her husband, Clay; Lorie (Banks) Titus and her husband, Paul; Bonnie (Banks) Redding, Holly (Banks) Montgomery and her husband, Neil; and Hope (Banks) Plummer and her husband, John; two sisters, Mildred Ann (Banks) Hise and Bethel Faye (Banks) Williams, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

This good hearted, blue eyed man will be missed.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

The Lord Jesus Christ be with thy spirit. Grace be with you. Amen.

II Timothy 4: 7, 22

Graveside services for Elmer Banks were held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Call-Sprague Cemetery, Drury, Missouri, with Rev. Wayne Cannon and Heath Banks officiating. Burial was in Call-Sprague Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research in care of the funeral home.

