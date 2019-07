Ed Kent, 84 years old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, on July 23, 2019, following a long illness.

Visitation for Ed is Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Ava Family Funeral Home. Services are Monday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Ava Family Funeral Home in Ava, Missouri.

A full obituary will be published next week.