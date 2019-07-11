Douglas/Wright County Faith-Based Group To Host Events

A Douglas and Wright County faith-based support group is pleased to announce two upcoming events for this area.

The support group is comprised of many different church bodies from communities in Wright and Douglas County that have joined together to support and encourage foster families in the area.

A hygiene drive is now currently underway, and residents are asked to donate hygiene items for local families. The drive ends on Sunday, July 14. Anyone may participate. Items may be collected by church groups, organizations or individuals interested in providing help to local families.

The items are being collected at Awakening Church in Macomb, the designated drop-off area.

Distribution of products begins on Monday, July 15.

In addition to the hygiene drive, the Douglas/Wright County group is also hosting a date night, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Brushyknob Church, in Norwood, Mo.

Dinner and child care for children will be provided.

Please contact Jenifer Atchison by phone (417) 250-0427, or via email, jen_batten@hotmail.com to sign up for the date night evening. Registration is necessary.

The Douglas and Wright County faith-based support group is also on Facebook –– to find our page please put “Faith Meets Foster” in the search box.