In correlation to the shootings that took place on June 16th, two individuals have been charged with Possession Of Controlled Substance Felony D.

Robert Martinez, age 53, and Patrick Moorehead age 19, both of Ava, Mo, have been formally charged with bond set at $25,000 10% cash surety for Martinez, and $10,000 10% for Moorehead, with CPS stipulations on both.