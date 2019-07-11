Douglas County Republicans Central Committee July Meeting

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee met July 1 at the Mount Zion Bible School cafeteria. Amidst patriotic decorations, Dennis Uhles welcomed a good number of people who had come out. After a brief history of Mt. Zion Bible School, the Pledge of Allegiance was given, and Van Kelly led in prayer. Dana Fourman, music director at M.Z.B.S., led in singing the 1st and 3rd verses of “The National Anthem.” Wilda Watterson gave a secretary’s report, and treasurer Keith Moore gave his report. The committee then proceeded into business of voting to pay the Chamber of Commerce dues. Also, Leon Potter was voted in as committee member representing Walls Township. Contributions were received for a “No-bake Bake Sale.”

State Senator Mike Cunningham was introduced. He spoke and answered questsions. Patty Knight gave a report of attending the National Rifle Association Annual Convention in Indianapolis, where they heard President Trump and Vice-President Pence speak. After announcments and adjournment, Rev. Robert Thompson, Jr., presented a powerpoint on the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. A fireworks display was enjoyed by those attending, as well as by several neighbors.