Douglas County Livestock Report for July 11

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, July 12, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for July 11, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 1,734; Last Reported (6/27): 1,129

Special Note: Correction: Revised cow price

Compared to two weeks ago, Feeder steers under 700 lbs steady, Over 700 lbs no comparable sales. Feeder heifers 375 to 500 lbs steady to 2.00 higher, 500-650 lbs steady to 5.00 higher; Over 650 lbs no comparable sales. Demand moderate to good. Supply moderate. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 34% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (75% Bred Cows, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg Wt.Price RangeAvg Price

3 387 387 170.00 170.00

12 425-447 443 163.00-169.00 165.64

23 452-490 467 157.50-164.00 162.53

53 509-535 524 152.50-158.00 155.51

31 555-588 576 142.00-147.00 144.22

12 598 598 140.00 140.00 Fleshy

101 600-648 642 136.00-144.75 144.10

12 650-669 660 136.00-137.50 136.42

11 688 688 132.50 132.50 Fleshy

70 741 741 138.25 138.25

5 714 714 130.00 130.00 Fleshy

53 937 937 126.25 126.25

STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3 310 310 160.00-165.00 163.33

9 370-381 377 160.00-165.00 163.91

3 402-420 408 156.00-160.00 158.63

10 472-497 486 153.00-156.00 154.07

66 518-548 525 140.00-151.00 149.37

10 700 700 117.50 117.50

9 762 762 122.50 122.50

19 805 805 122.50 122.50

6 982 982 116.00 116.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4 380-398 394 142.00-143.00 142.24

4 430-445 435 140.00-143.50 140.87

35 450-498 477 133.50-140.00 137.32

8 478 478 145.00 145.00 Thin Fleshed

83 500-549 521 130.00-139.50 135.95

49 550-598 579 125.00-136.00 130.26

74 605-643 632 125.00-132.25 131.28

5 696 696 122.50 122.50

17 739 739 122.50 122.50

6 807 807 116.00 116.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4 396 396 140.00 140.00

11 574 574 120.00 120.00

12 612-645 622 120.00-122.50 121.66

3 677 677 115.00 115.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)- None reported

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

5 437 437 155.00 155.00

13 476-497 481 145.50-147.50 147.02

13 502-540 525 141.00-145.50 143.11

24 570-598 590 122.00-136.00 133.55

7 650-660 656 120.00-131.50 124.89

3 725 725 120.00 120.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

8 1015-1490 1311 56.00-60.00 58.01 Average

111220-1595134452.00-56.0052.50Low

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

32 930-1520 1150 55.00-62.00 57.88 Average

2 1165-1220 1193 63.00-65.00 64.02 High

16 840-1495 1160 47.00-54.00 51.62 Low

COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

12 730-1190 1055 51.00-57.00 53.73 Average

3 998-1140 1045 59.00-61.00 60.27 High

12 810-1510 1048 40.00-50.00 45.94 Low

2 635-840 738 20.00-25.00 22.15 Very Low

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

3 1625-1795 1733 80.00-86.00 83.27 Average

1 2030 2030 90.00 90.00 High

3 1360-2080 1720 73.00-78.00 75.88 Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

STOCK COWS -Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

None Reported.

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head/Actual Wt.)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg. Wt. Price Range Avg. Price

2-8 T1 2 938 938 850.00 850.00

2-8 T2-3 10 1010-1305 1180 900.00-1100.00 961.98

COW-Calf Pairs – Medium and Large 1-2 w/150-300 lbs calf

(per family/ estimate wt.)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg. Wt. Price Range Avg. Price

2-8 O 5 850-1100 1027 1000.00-1100.00 1025.00

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820