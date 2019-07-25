Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, July 19, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for July 18, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 662 ; Last Reported (7/11): 1,734

Special Note: Year Ago-1,728

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves 2.00-5.00 lower, yearlings not well tested. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 lower, slaughter bulls steady. Demand moderate, supply light. A Heat Advisory across the trade area and Excessive Heat Warning across the midwest curtailed the receipts and demand. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 3% Dairy Steers, 34% Heifers, 21% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 28%.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

