Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, June 28, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for June 27, 2019.

Receipts: 1,129 Last Week: 1,203

Special note: No sale on the 4th of July; The next sale on July 11th.

Compared to last week, Feeder steers under 600 lbs steady to 5.0 higher; over 600 lbs no comparable sales. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply moderate. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 47% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 0% REplacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 20%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News; MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter; Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820