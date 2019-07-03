Douglas County Fair July 12-13 Offers Family Fun – Livestock, Dairy, Kids Games and Booger County Demolition Derby

The 2019 Douglas County Fair kicks off on Friday, July 12 with a variety of fun activities for the entire family. The fair is a two-day event, with the gates opening on Friday to showcase livestock displays.

Registration for livestock entries begins at 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, and categories are varied with entry options including beef, sheep, chickens, rabbits, goats, and hogs.

The Dairy Show will begin Saturday morning, July 13, with entry registration beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The viewing of dairy and livestock exhibits is free during daytime hours.

On Saturday, July 13, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., special games will be available for kids of all ages. These activities are free. The games are being sponsored by local businesses and several non-profits.

For many Douglas County Fair enthusiasts the feature attraction is the demolition derby competition which is held on Saturday, July 13. The evening event will start at 7:00 p.m., and gate admission is only $5.00 for ages 5 and up.

This year the Booger County Demolition Derby feature offers sizable payouts for the final four top finishers. Cash prizes are $1200 for first place, $750 for second, $500 for third, and $200 for fourth.

Trophies will also be awarded.

In addition, the Derby also offers a $250 cash prize and trophy for the entry that qualifies for the Mad Dog Hardest Hit award, sponsored by Cheyney Auction Company, of Ava.

The Best Paint Job category is another cash opportunity which offers a $250 payout and trophy. This prize is sponsored by Double Eagle Aggregates, Inc., Ava Quarry.

Between heats, spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy the Power Wheel Kiddie Derby, for little tykes, ages 4-8. The Little Tyke racers must check in between 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and trophies will be awarded to each participant.

Another crowd favorite is the Men’s Lawn Mower Derby. This arena action always promises to be entertaining and fun to watch. Those interested in participating must register by 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Payouts to the top four winners are $100 for first place; $75 (2nd); $50 (3rd), and $25 (4th). Trophies are also awarded.

The Women’s Lawnmower Race, sponsored by Tax Diva Services of Ava, is also an entertaining and fun event. Registration for the women’s race is Saturday, prior to 7:00 p.m.

The Douglas County Fair is produced each year by the Douglas County Fair Association, a non-profit organization. The two-day event is sponsored by community members and local businesses.