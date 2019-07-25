Douglas County Fair Demolition Derby Results

PowderPuff mower race winners (Left to Right, 3rd to 1st) Tayler Cain, Jordan Hinrichs, and Brandle Graham pose with their trophies at last week’s derby.
by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com
Here are the results of last week’s demolition derby at the Douglas County Fair:
Big Cars
1st Place: Brendan Turner, #13x
2nd Place: Ray Roy, #27
3rd Place: Aaron Petit, #78
4th Place: Floyd Guynes, #17
Men’s Mowers
1st Place: Joe Derring, #Trump2020
2nd Place: Daniel Yount, #31
3rd Place: Jackie Nelson, #58
4th Place: Heath Roberts. #44
PowderPuff Mowers
1st Place: Brandle Graham
2nd Place: Jordan Hinrichs
3rd Place: Tayler Cain
