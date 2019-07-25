Discover Nature with MDC at Missouri State Fair August 8-18

MDC Photo

Visit MDC’s air-conditioned Kids’ Xplor Zone (formerly Discovery Room) during the Missouri State Fair between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for hands-on fun discovering nature through crafts and other activities, including seeing live native wildlife such as this speckled kingsnake.

Visit MDC’s Conservation building, Kids’ Xplor Zone, and special programs.

SEDALIA, Mo. –– Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 8-18.

Visit MDC’s Conservation building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8-17 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 to see live fish and other native animals such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians. Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun.

Don’t miss MDC’s air-conditioned Kids’ Xplor Zone (formerly Discovery Room) between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for hands-on fun discovering nature through crafts and other activities.

In celebration of Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday, MDC will be at the Smokey Bear tent near the grandstand Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with crafts, giveaways, and treats. Join MDC in its outdoor pavilion Aug. 14 for a Smokey Bear Dance Party at 1 p.m.

Enjoy free conservation-related programs at MDC’s outdoor pavilion:

LIVE RAPTORS: See a live eagle and other birds of prey up at the Raptors of Missouri presentation with Dickerson Park Zoo Aug. 8 and Aug. 17 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

CLEAN AND COOK FISH: Learn to prepare a fresh catch at the Fish Cooking and Cleaning demonstration Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

OGT TRAILER: Visit MDC’s Operation Game Thief trailer all day Aug. 11 and 12.

BE BEAR AWARE: Learn about black bears in Missouri and how to Be Bear Aware Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

WILDLIFE VET: Visit with MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell all day Aug. 14.

GET MOVING WITH SMOKEY: Join MDC for a Smokey Bear Dance Party Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.

MUSHROOM ID: Learn about Missouri mushrooms Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

HISTORIC SAWMILL: See a working model sawmill Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

DUTCH OVEN DEMO: Learn about Dutch oven cooking and watch a demonstration Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Learn more at mdc.mo.gov.