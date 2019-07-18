Demolition Derby Draws Record Crowd at Douglas County Fair

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyheraldcom

There were probably Fords. Definitely some Chevies. Quite probably a Dodge or three.

But mostly? It was hard to tell.

Between crazy paint jobs, decorations, “modifications” from previous derbies, the original make and model of the derby cars could only be guessed at.

Someone in the large crowd probably knew, though.

And it was a large crowd.

“Last night we set new benchmarks in attendance which was fantastic,” wrote Douglas County Fair President AJ Carmichael on the Fair’s Facebook page. “However, it caused some issues that as a board of directors, we will work diligently to resolve before the fall derby on September 7th, 2019.”

Deana Parsick, Treasurer for the Douglas County Fair, estimated the crowd size to be around 1600 people.

Full derby results will appear in next week’s Herald.

Kids Brawling: Kids Power Wheel Derby

A group of kids had a brawl at the recent Douglas County Fair. All was well, however – with safety gear on and parents standing close by the young ones bashed their Power Wheels vehicles into each other as the opening event to the demolition derby.

Mowing ‘Em Down:

Powder Puff Lawn Mower Derby

Climbing On Up: Men’s Lawn Mower Derby