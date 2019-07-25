Cox Trustee Sale

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Calli Cox and Marcus Cox, Wife and Husband Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Calli Cox and Marcus Cox, Wife and Husband dated October 24, 2017 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Instr#: 171872 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 2:50 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

A PART OF LOT 1 OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER AND A PART OF LOT 1 OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 16 WEST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 31; THENCE SOUTH 54 DEGREES 17 MINUTES EAST 3309.9 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH BANK OF BEAR BRANCH AND THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 425; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST, 60.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST, 300.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST 329.8 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 29 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST, 166.4 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST, 307.5 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST, 235.7 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 47 MINUTES EAST, 757.3 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 425; THENCE NORTH 43 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST, 33.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE EXISTING DRIVE CROSSING THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT. ALL IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No:

198322.082119.400903 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: July 25, 2019 08/01/2019, 08/08/2019, 08/15/2019

07-25-w45-4t