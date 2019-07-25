County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna came by on Monday after she and David went to Kevin Breeding’s funeral. She said there was a big crowd there.

Jo Stephens and Rheba Pool called this week.

Lyle Bushong and Jan are getting married Saturday. Several family members are expected to arrive this week.

Coy Akers visited Megan Goforth this week. Keith and Melanie had some friends over helping work on their car this week.

Donna came by several days this week.

Max and Kathy Stephens and Eric Sephens visited Jo & John Stephens on Friday.

Macee Breeding came home from Camp Joy. She said she had a great time.

Bryse Dodson went to Ozark to a movie with James and Jordan Hinrich Saturday.

Chase Dodson, Dallee and Deana Porter came by David’s on Saturday to get a trailer David gave to Chase.

Donna, Macee, and I went to lunch Saturday then to Challa Watkin’s Brithday/Graduation Party at the Lion’s Club. There were several there. We took Macee home, then went grocery shopping.

Megan went to Branson Saturday afteroon to visit her boyfriend, Bradley.

Mike Dodson, Cassandra Cornett and Ruger, and Devin Stanton went to the lake to swim on Saturday evening.

Quin Breeding visited Nick Lawler on Saturday.

Bryse Dodson went swimming on Sunday with friends.

Reece Goforth visited family and friends on Friday.

Happy Birthday in August to Bryse Dodson and Jolisa Iott.