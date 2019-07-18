County Line – Veda Bushong

I send my sympathy to the Kevin Breeding family.

Donna Dodson came by on Monday. Reece Goforth returned home to Springfield.

Megan Goforth went to Branson on Monday and Tuesday to visit her friend Bradley.

Bryse Dodson visited his dad and David Dodson on Tuesday. Donna came by on Tuesday.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Wednesday. Donna and Macee Breeding were here,

Mike Dodson and Bryse helped David work on his lawn mower on Friday. They had been to Springfield that morning.

Bryse mowed my yard this week.

Macee Breeding spent two nights with Donna and David.

Keith and Melanie Breeding spent several days in Mt. Vernon with Kevin til he passed away.

Donna, Melanie, Megan, Quin, Macee, and I went to lunch Saturday, then shopping.

Amy Croney called me on Sunday.

Mike came and set my mailbox by my porch for me on Sunday.

Lisa Hensley, Lana Stephens, Max & Kathy Stephens all visited Jo and John Stephens on Sunday.

Reece Goforth visited David and Donna on Sunday for lunch.

David and Donna visited Keith and Melanie and kids on Sunday evening after church.

Mike Dodson and Cassandra Cornett went to Springfield on Saturday.