County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson came by on Monday.

Quin Breeding left for church camp at Lake of the Ozarks on Monday and returned home on Friday. He had a very good time.

Maddie Goss visited Macee Breeding on Monday, then they played softball that evening.

Keith Breeding and Kenny Breeding went to Mt. Vernon Tuesday after work. They visited family there.

Melanie Breeding took Macee to play softball in Mtn. Grove Tuesday evening.

Bryse Dodson also played ball in Mtn. Grove this week.

I think the summer ball is over now.

Donna came by on Wedneday for awhile and gets my mail every day for me.

Bryse Dodson mowed my yard Saturday.

Mike Dodson and Cass Garrett went to Springfield on Saturday then they and Bryse went to the lake that evening.

Chase Dodson, Dallee, and Deana went to a horse show Saturday evening.

Keith and Melanie and family attended the Gunter family reunion on Saturday.

Donna and I went to lunch on Saturday and grocery shopping.

Lisa Hensley visited John and Jo Stephens on Saturday.

David and Donna went to Brushy Knob Church in Gainesville Saturday night for the 5th Sunday meeting. David preached the message.

Reece Goforth of Springfield visited family and friends this weekend.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens on Sunday were Max and Kathy Stephens and Leon and Jane Potter.