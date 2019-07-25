Council on Aging –– Ava Senior Center Update

By Tommy Roberts

The latest winners in the Pitch Tournament were Sybil Heckendorn first place, Lee Wilcox, second and Naomi Sue Pool came in third. We had four tables. We can have five if you show up next Tuesday.

The Extension Office with the program Eat Smart – Live Active was such a hit they are back every month, on Tuesdays, at 10:00 a.m. You should have been here for the chicken wrap on whole grain!

The Old Farmer Sez: the best sermons are lived, not preached.

Seniors, we are in the hot part of the year when you need to elevate your water intake. Don’t like plain water? Grapefruit, watermelon and cucumbers are each over 80 percent water. So dig in.

There is talk buzzing around here about playing a pool tournament more than once a month, so stay tuned. If you don’t play pitch or pinochle, come and try your hand at shooting a game of pool.

The Douglas County Health Department shares the following information: Slow down at mealtime. Instead of eating on the run, try sitting down and focusing on the food you’re about to eat. Dedicating time to enjoy the taste and textures can have a positive effect on your food intake.

The Mayor is coming to be with us next month –– can’t wait to have coffee with him, and maybe a cookie or two! Stay tuned.

The quickest way to double your money is fold it and put it back in your pocket. – Will Rogers

Until next week, have a good ‘un.