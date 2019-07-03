Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Even though the calendar for July says the Exercise Class is on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., the class continues to meet on Tuesdays. Sorry for the mistake.

The monthly pool tournament is July 10, the second Wednesday, at noon.

Monday Night Music is at 6 p.m. You will enjoy this—you get to clap your hands and pat your foot. That’s pretty good exercise just sittin’ down.

Pitch is played each Tuesday at noon and Pinochle on Thursdays, at noon.

Grace Foot Clinic will be here on Thursday, July 11, by appointment only.

Seniors, if you have pet animals outside (not talking about snakes and raccoons) please make sure they have a shaded place to lay down, lots and lots of water for these really hot days and plenty of food. And even more important than that, check on your neighbors to see if they are doing okay. If they don’t have air conditioning, maybe there is a fan they can use.

Come on down, sit a spell and eat with us. You will enjoy the atmosphere and pleasant people you get to eat with.

A man got hit in the head with a Pepsi. He’s okay now. It was a soft drink.

(If you think that one is bad, wait until you read next week’s!)

Until next week, have a good un’.