By Tommy Roberts

Welcome to summer Seniors! I believe the mid 90’s are here to stay. But haven’t we had it good up to this point?

Drop by and say hello to our Center. We’ll greet you with a smile and welcome you in.

The Old Farmer sez “A bumble bee is considerably faster than a John Deer tractor.”

We’re always glad to have you at Monday Night Jam Session. You can sing or play or just sit and enjoy.

Have you seen the fireflies? Remember when we would see who could catch the most and put them in jars?

Do you have garden tomatoes, green beans or cucumbers to share? Or maybe a cold watermelon that we can sprinkle a little salt on and eat?

Grace Foot Clinic is Thursday, July 18. If you cannot make your appointment, please call us at 683-5712.

We play Bingo on Friday, July 19 at noon. Everyone is a winner and it is sponsored by Season’s Hospice.

If you need home delivered meals or are in need of a place to volunteer for an hour or two, call us or come by and visit with Wanda. Our volunteers are the heart of our Center.

We serve nutritious meals here from 11 – 12 each day. And the recommended donation is $3.50 if you are 60 or older. We have menus and a calendar of events to take with you.

Lee Wilcox was the winner of the Pool Tournament, with seven players. Joe Hamby came in second and Troy Fleetwood was third.

Recent winners of the Pitch Tournament are Bill Brunner, Joretta Sawyer and Ila Harris.

If you think Nicodemus is a patch to quit smoking, you might need to stop sleeping through the sermon.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.