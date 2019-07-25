Commissioners Select Food Service Vendor for New Jail Facility

On Thursday, July 18, Douglas County Commissioners selected Markham Restaurant Supply of Fort Smith, Arkansas as service provider for the Douglas County Jail facility now under construction.

Markham Restaurant Supply was low bidder with a submission of $51,787.

Additional bids submitted for the opportunity were received from:

Joe Harding Foodservice Equipment and Restaurant Supplies, of Joplin, Mo. $59,779;

Fellers Food Service Equipment, of Springfield, Mo., $53,969;

Care Sales & Service, Commercial Equipment, Camdenton, Mo., $53,020.36;

Servco Equipment Company, St. Louis, Mo., $60,296.97;

Septagon Construction, the firm overseeing the jail facility project, also recommended acceptance of the bid from Markham Restaurant Supply.

This week, on Monday, commissioners opened bids that had been submitted for the construction of a replacement bridge over Little Beaver Creek, on County Road T-447.

The new bridge construction includes a two-span precast, prestressed box beam bridge approximately 118-feet long and supported by reinforced concrete columns and steel H-Piles driven to bedrock. The road project also includes approximately 420-feet of gravel roadway work.

Submitted bids currently under review for the project are:

Hartman & Co., Springfield, Mo., $562,646;

Joe’s Bridge & Grading, Inc., Poplar Bluff, Mo., $569,493.10;

West Plains Bridge & Grading, LLC, West Plains, Mo., $548,000;

R&J Warren Construction, Ozark, Mo., $399,794.00.

Great River Engineering, of Springfield, Mo. is assisting on the bridge project.