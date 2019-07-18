Commissioners Receive Bids for Food Services at New Jail Facility 

On Thursday, July 11, the Douglas County Commissioners opened five bids that had recently been submitted by vendors interested in handling the future food service operations at the new Douglas County Jail facility. Bids submitted for consideration were as follows:

Joe Harding Foodservice Equipment and Restaurant Supplies, of Joplin, Mo. $59,779;

Fellers Food Service Equipment, of Springfield, Mo., $53,969;

Care Sales & Service, Commercial Equipment, Camdenton, Mo., $53,020.36;

Servco Equipment Company, St. Louis, Mo., $60,296.97;

Markham Restaurant Supply, Fort Smith, Arkansas, $51,787.

The bids are still under review, as a firm was not selected during the bid opening session.

Commissioners also signed a voucher for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund for $114.10, for utilities at the new jail site which is still under construction.

Those attending were Lance Stillings, presiding commissioner; Craig Cunningham, District No. 1; and Lawson Curtis, District No. 2. County Clerk Karry Davis was also present.